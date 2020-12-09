Once Upon a Farm, a kid nutrition brand, launched its organic, cold-pressed, fruit and veggie blend, Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie, available to purchase exclusively on the Once Upon a Farm website. For every Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie pouch purchased, $0.25 (up to $50,000.00) is donated to Save the Children, a non-profit organization helping kids be healthy, educated and safe across rural America.

Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie blend contains no added sugar and is blended with organic, cold-pressed sweet potatoes with coconut milk, dates and vanilla. "This new recipe holds a special place in my heart, drawing inspiration from my Grandma Exie's delicious sweet potato pie recipe and using sweet potatoes planted and harvested by my Uncle Robert on our family farm in Locust Grove. Taking it one more level of love, a portion of product sales will aid the incredible work Save the Children continues to do," says Once Upon a Farm co-founder and chief brand officer, Jennifer Garner. "Having personally worked with the organization for over a decade, the timing is perfect for Once Upon a Farm and Save the Children to join forces and continue to help kids get a healthy start for a happier tomorrow."

"We are so proud to team up with Jennifer and the incredible Once Upon a Farm family, working to provide healthier, happier tomorrows for our nation's children," says Mark Shriver, senior vice president of U.S. programs & advocacy for Save the Children. "One hungry child in America is one too many, and the support Save the Children will receive through this partnership will help our efforts to nourish and feed children across rural America."

Visit www.onceuponafarmorganics.com for more information.