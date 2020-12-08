The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced that the Flexible Packaging Market Tracker has been updated with the most recent market data from Euromonitor International. The update also includes information on COVID-19 impacts on the industry. In the COVID-19 section, members can view an overview of COVID-19 conditions; the impact of COVID-19 on the gross domestic product (GDP); the impact on sector growth; and the impact on the flexible packaging market. The COVID-19 section will be updated quarterly, while the main market tracker data is updated annually.

The Market Tracker is an online research tool to enhance the FPA website, and it tracks and compares flexible packaging markets around the globe to help members better understand, prioritize, build business cases and capture global market opportunities for flexible packaging. It enables members to access market information from around the globe, not only on flexible packaging materials and markets but on competing products for those markets as well.

The tool is only available to FPA members.

Visit www.ﬂexpack.org for more information.