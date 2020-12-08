STF Group, a manufacturer for plastic recycling and washing machinery, and Zimmer America Recycling Solution partnered to virtually install a PET bottle washing and recycling plant in Haiti. With a $2 million investment from HP Inc., the companies aim to reduce ocean-bound plastic and produce recycled plastic for HP premium products, including Original HP ink cartridges.

The project, led by HP, is the first virtual collaboration completed via daily online video conferences with Lavergne Groupe, its plastics transformer, ECSSA, a local Haiti recycler and STF Group.

According to HP, it expanded its Planet Partners program earlier this year and the investment continues its commitment to divert ocean-bound plastic and contribute to a lower-carbon, circular economy while providing income and education opportunities locally. The Planet Partners program’s recycling process relies on ocean-bound plastics sourced and recovered in Haiti, diverting approximately 1.7 million pounds of plastic materials, or more than 60 million bottles, in Haiti since 2016.

“Like many global challenges of this year, the climate crisis reveals how interconnected we are,” says Guillaume Gerardin, global head and general manager of print supplies for HP. “Our goal is to enable and mobilize our partners and customers to join us in driving meaningful change and a more circular economy. That’s why we are committed to developing best-in-class initiatives like our HP Planet Partners program to reduce waste going into landfills and the opening of a new wash line in Haiti to help reduce ocean-bound plastic.”

