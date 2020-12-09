Case Paper, distributor and converter of paper and board for the printing and packaging industries, announced Denis Kovacevic as its operations manager, where he will supervise production, shipping, scheduling, quality, procurement and safety for its Philadelphia facility.

Kovacevic has more than 17 years of experience in operations, manufacturing, plant management and employee communication, and his background in the packaging industry includes work at LBP Manufacturing / Sabert Corporation, Union Packaging and Roto-Flex.

“We are excited to welcome Denis to the Case family and believe he is a perfect fit for this crucial role and for our company’s goals and core values,” says Thomas McDonough, general manager of Philadelphia and corporate operations at Case Paper.

