Private investment firm Graham Partners has acquired Berry Global Group Inc.’s North American extrusion, converting and coating business, which will combine with Graham Partners’ flexible packaging portfolio company, Advanced Barrier Extrusions LLC (ABX) and operate under the ABX name.

“Combined, the strong R&D cultures of these two businesses offer exciting possibilities for the future,” says William Timmerman, managing principal at Graham Partners.

