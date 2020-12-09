NOVA Chemicals Corporation, a resin manufacturer, announced an agreement so sell Revolution-produced recycled low/linear, low-density polyethylene (r(L)LDPE), utilizing a closed-loop plastic cycle. Revolution manufactures plastic films for consumer and industrial products and packaging, which it recaptures after use to recycle and reuse in new products.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with NOVA Chemicals to help more customers looking for high quality post-consumer recycled content,” says Sean Whiteley, CEO at Revolution. “Creating a circular economy for plastics is at the core our company’s mission. For more than 20 years, we’ve been putting high quality PCR back into new flexible packaging, and we are excited to expand the positive sustainability impact to more applications with NOVA Chemicals.”

NOVA Chemicals says its PCR team has expertise to help customers incorporate PCR into applications while meeting performance requirements and technical facilities at its Innovation Centre, which are equipped with production, conversion and test equipment. “Working with Revolution, a company that shares our passion for advancing the circular economy, we will further widen our product offerings for recycled plastics,” says Luis Sierra, president and CEO at NOVA Chemicals. “Together we will offer a portfolio of PCR that is available immediately to enable our customers and brand owners to meet their sustainability goals.”

According to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitments 2019 Progress Report, demand for PCR is expected to increase fivefold by 2025 as brand owners work to reach goals for recycled content in packaging. NOVA Chemicals will be offering r(L)LDPE grades from Revolution with different melt indexes and densities that are ideal for use in flexible packaging applications such as heavy-duty sack, shrink and stretch wrap, agricultural film, poly mailers and pouches, as well as a range of molded goods.

“The relationship we’ve built with Revolution will have a significant impact on the market for recycled plastics,” says Greg DeKunder, vice president of polyethylene marketing at NOVA Chemicals. “Joining forces enables NOVA Chemicals to be a one-stop shop for our customers’ PCR needs, and to provide the peace of mind that comes with buying from NOVA Chemicals.”

For more information visit www.novachem.com and www.revolutioncompany.com.