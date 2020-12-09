Atlantic Packaging and partner Fishbone Packaging announced the launch of Fishbone, a paper-based can carrier system that replaces plastic ring handles and uses less material than full overwrap paperboard cartons.

According to Atlantic Packaging, Fishbone replaces single use plastics in beverage packaging. Sealed with a recyclable, compostable water-based barrier coating for moisture resistance, Fishbone is curbside recyclable, biodegradable, performance tested and communicates brand commitment to sustainable packaging with custom printing and graphics.

"As an industry, we have to acknowledge that single-use, consumer destined plastic packaging creates environmental pollution that isn't sustainable for our planet. For these reasons, polyethylene plastic beverage rings have been problematic packaging since their introduction decades ago,” says Atlantic Packaging president, Wes Carter.

The Fishbone system features semi-automatic and fully automatic equipment engineered to apply the Fishbone carriers to standard cans and Alumi-Tek bottles in a 6-pack of 12-ounce cans and 4-pack of 12 and 16-ounce cans. The BCF10 tabletop model runs up to 60 cans per min. The BCF40 high-speed model runs up to 240 cans per min.

"Fishbone Packaging is thrilled to partner with Atlantic Packaging to bring our innovative, plastic-free packaging products and application technologies to a wider market. We have a long-standing and successful working relationship with Atlantic Packaging and this alliance has been developed to better serve and to grow sustainable, impactful and consumer-friendly packaging with our shared values," says Kevin L'Heureux, president and Keith Elliott, co-founder of Fishbone Packaging Inc.

Visit www.fishbone.com for more information.