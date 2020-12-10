MacDermid Graphics Solutions, a manufacturer of photopolymer plates and platemaking systems, appointed Dirk Schimmack to sales distribution director, EMEA.

Most recently, Schimmack worked at Flint Group as regional sales director. He has more than 17 years in the graphics supply chain with experience in flexographic printing plates and workflows and international distributor management.

"I am delighted to be part of the MacDermid team. I look forward to enhancing our distributor network and establishing our sales distribution strategies in the EMEA region," says Schimmack.

Schimmack will support MacDermid's EMEA sales distribution and report to Matt Bennett, VP, EMEA. "We have an aggressive strategy to grow MacDermid in the EMEA region, our distributors are key to this growth. With the addition of Schimmack, we can now better partner with our distributors to provide value to our customers and the entire graphics supply chain," says Bennett.

