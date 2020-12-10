According to researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global release liner market size, valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2019, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020-2024, in accordance with increased technological advancement, investments and demand for quality packaging in the retail sector, which has witnessed a significant increase.

A release liner is a plastic or paper-based film coated to produce a releasing effect and prevent the surfaces of separate materials from bonding together. These liners are printable and available in a variety of colors. Companies continue to produce sustainable and bio-based release liners and increase focus on sustainability. Challenges in the market include the availability of alternatives such as liner-less labels and environmental regulations imposed by various industries on HDPE and PVC materials, which are hazardous to the environment and the main component of release liners. TMR says the medical and automotive sectors and escalating government support for industrialization in countries like India and China could assist in growth factor for the release liner market.

In the context of substrate materials, the film segment is expected to experience exponential growth. The pressure-sensitive label stock segment is projected to acquire nearly 54.0% of the global release liner market. Asia Pacific holds almost 38.0% of the market in terms of regional landscape, expected to continue into 2024, with China and Japan acquiring nearly 40.0%. India is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2020-2024.

The demand for pharmaceutical supplies, packaged beverages and food is anticipated to increase the global laminated labels market. The global waterproof and weatherproof labels market includes food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive, mechanical parts packaging, and chemicals, with the segment of food expected to account for 30.0% of the market and regional revenue estimated at USD $4.8 billion by the end of 2025.

The growing use of food packaging technology to facilitate long-distance shipping has made pressure sensitive labels popular in the food and beverage sector, as they incorporate product information, regulatory information and identification data such as barcodes on packaged food.

Global Release Liner Market: Segmentation

By Substrate

Film

Glassine

Polyolefin Paper

Clay Coated Paper

Art Paper

By Application

Envelopes & Packaging

Graphic Arts

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Pressure Sensitive Label Stock

Tapes

By Labeling Technology

Adhesive Applied

In Mold

Pressure Sensitive Labeling

Sleeving

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa

Visit www.transparencymarketresearch.com for more information.