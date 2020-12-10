Colordyne Technologies announced that Jon Galvan recently joined its team in the role of field service engineer. Galvan’s responsibilities include installing, testing and optimizing Colordyne’s printing systems as well as providing customer service.

In his previous role as a senior field applications engineer at Memjet Technologies, Galvan had the opportunity to work across multiple printing platforms and technologies. Colordyne says his experience in customer service, product installation, engineering and program management has enabled him to work directly with OEMs and end-users to improve the overall user experience.

Galvan’s initial focus at Colordyne is to provide technical support for Colordyne’s 3800 Series AP – Retrofit as well as the company’s ChromaPlex AP print engines in partnership with its strategic integration partners (SIPs). Galvan says he looks forward to expanding his reach in the company by providing technical support for other Colordyne systems in the future.

John Urban, director of sales at Colordyne Technologies, says, “We are confident that Jon will be a strong asset to our organization. Bringing 12 years of extensive print industry knowledge, Jon will support the advancement of our current technology developments as well as provide customers with the exceptional service and support that Colordyne is known for. We are pleased to have him join our team.”

Visit www.colordynetech.com for more information.