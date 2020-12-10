Adhesives company H.B. Fuller announced that it is now a certified member of the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier (APASS) network.

“As a member of the APASS network, we will be able to use our broad market experience to help companies implement e-commerce solutions that utilize adhesives and tapes,” says Tania Montesi, global e-commerce business development manager. “We are committed to assisting customers in the creation of solutions that solve some of the biggest challenges in e-commerce packaging, including easy opening, closing and return applications. Our team offers innovative solutions in easy-opening tapes, double-sided closing tapes and end-of-line closing hot melt adhesives that make our APASS membership an important part of our growth in the e-commerce market.”

Amazon launched the APASS program in 2018 to support vendors, sellers and manufacturers in certifying products as Prep-Free Packaging (PFP), Ships-in-Own Container (SIOC) and Frustration-Free Packaging (FFP). These certification guidelines for packaging aim to reduce packing times, packaging waste, risk of damage and difficult unboxing experiences. As a certified Amazon supplier, H.B. Fuller can support Amazon packaging suppliers qualify for all three tiers by meeting the APASS guidelines.

Visit hbfuller.com for more information.