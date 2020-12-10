The European Digital Press Association (EDP) awarded BOBST, an equipment and services supplier to the printing and converting industry, with two prizes at the EDP Awards, which recognize digital technological developments.

BOBST launched the Large Format Digital Inspection Table (DIT) in early 2020, which won the Print and Finishing Support Tool category. DIT enables quality control of sheet sizes up to 2,800 x 1,600mm. Digital projection and lighting provide augmented images of samples and original artwork, removing the need for printed overlays and proofs. BOBST says DIT is part of its oneINSPECTION system and is suitable for zero-fault production.

“Our pioneering Digital Inspection Table has now taken one step further and consolidated its position as a next-generation digital quality control center. The ground-breaking Large Format DIT will drive productivity and virtually remove print production errors, and it clearly demonstrates the commitment to our vision of shaping the future of the packaging world, by supporting our customers with digitalization, connectivity, automation and sustainability,” says Julien Laran, head of business unit service and performance at BOBST. “To receive the endorsement of the EDP Association is incredibly gratifying and testament to the hard work of everyone involved in its development.”

The MASTER DM5 inline printing and converting press was awarded the best combined label and flexible packaging printer of the year. The DM5 is an inline printing and converting press that combines digital and analog processes into a all-in-one and all-inline concept that BOBST developed to deliver label production, including priming, printing, varnishing, embellishment and die-cutting. It uses BOBST digiFlexo technology and Mouvent Cluster digital inkjet printing technology, which BOBST says achieves high press uptime, repeatability and cost-effectiveness.

“The innovative MASTER DM5 is the ultimate proof of BOBST’s vision for the labels industry, where every single step throughout the production process is digitalized from the job file to the finished reels of printed and converted label applications. All functions and tooling are seamlessly integrated, allowing you to effectively manage the production while performing quality control throughout the process,” says Matteo Cardinotti, managing director of Bobst Firenze. “Winning this renowned industry award is hugely satisfying and further supports our vision, and I would like to thank the judges for their recognition.”

For more information visit www.bobst.com.