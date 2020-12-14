DSM, SABIC, Cepsa, Fibrant, and Viscofan have announced a multi-barrier casing for meat products made from recycled post-consumer plastics converted into new feedstock, which enters the production chain to make virgin-quality materials.

“We’re committed to finding innovative solutions that help to capture value from used plastic which would otherwise have been discarded. This includes collaborating with players across the entire value chain to provide access to more sustainable materials, made using our TRUCIRCLE portfolio of circular solutions, and to work towards a circular economy for plastics. We are delighted to work with partners including Cepsa, Fibrant, DSM and Viscofan to help make this vision a reality,” says Mark Vester, global circular economy leader at SABIC.

SABIC uses materials from feedstock recycled mixed-used plastics to produce circular polyethylene, which Cepsa uses to make certified circular phenol. Fibrant uses the phenol to produce circular caprolactam, EcoLactam, which DSM uses to produce its circular polyamide, Akulon CRC-MB. Finally, Viscofan combines the circular polyethylene and polyamide to produce the multi-barrier film used to create casings for a variety of meat products. Recycled materials within the value chain will have the globally recognized ISCC Plus certification.

Óscar Ponz, chief plastic business officer at Viscofan says, “By combining our capacity for innovation and the latest available technology, we have today reached a unique solution in the market using post-consumer recycled plastics. In our sustainable casings program, next to today’s achievement, we’re also in a position to offer bio-based alternatives to our customers.”

According to the companies, multi-layer barrier films offer sustainability advantages by reducing preventable food waste, which accounts for 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, and extending the shelf life of food products. Post-consumer plastics as a feedstock mitigates the depletion of natural resources, reduces the accumulation of plastic waste and improves the environmental footprint. Paul Habets, director of marketing and sales at Fibrant says, “We’re proud that our EcoLactam Circular is used in Viscofan’s newly developed product. This is an important milestone for us and our value chain partners supporting the development of sustainable and circular products. EcoLactam means high-quality caprolactam with a lower environmental footprint. Together, we’re making important steps toward a carbon-neutral society.”

Jason Zhang, VP of business lines performance polymers at DSM engineering materials says, “By introducing Akulon CRC-MB, DSM is taking an exciting next step in its sustainability journey. The co-development of a recycled-based film for packaging applications underlines DSM’s commitment to working closely with partners, customers and suppliers to realize a more sustainable value chain and economy.”

For more information visit www.dsm.com, www.sabic.com, www.cepsa.com, www.fibrant52.com and www.viscofan.com.