Pacificolor, a supplier of prepress services in the printing industry, announced Bart Wright as VP of technical sales and service. Wright will join the company from InterFlex Group, where he was the director of North America graphics for 9 years.

“Bart brings with him a new level of customer support and technical expertise, particularly, a unique skill set for ultra-high definition printing. Bart has real life experience and excels in the implementation process. He manages the operators, helps troubleshoot and diagnose while providing a next level customer service,” says Tim Hirsch, owner of Pacificolor. “Bart is a great compliment to our business and we look forward to seeing where we can go. The future is unlimited.”

Wright has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and graphics, ultra and high definition printing, such as ProjectBlue, and customer expertise. He is the co-chair of the FTA Annual Forum and served 5 years as a judge, conference speaker, and co-chair for the fall FTA conference.

“I am excited about the opportunity, a lot of stuff Tim does is advanced, high end stuff. We have worked together on many projects with great success. He’s a good guy.” says Wright. “Tim wants to grow, and do cool innovative things. It’s exciting to be a part of that growth.”

For more information visit www.pacificolor.com.