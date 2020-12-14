Sustainable packaging company Eco Flexibles has appointed Paul Edwards as its business unit manager.

According to the company, it rebuilds the traditional flexible packaging supply chain in favor of the customer, offering no-nonsense sustainable flexible packaging that includes lightweight, recyclable, reusable and compostable solutions.

Matt Francklow, director at Eco Flexibles, says, “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team as we continue our drive for a fundamentally better packaging supply experience. A natural fit for the business, Paul shares the same belief that we do – that the traditional way flexible packaging has developed and delivered no longer holds the same appeal for brands, printers or packers – or the consumer.”

With almost 20 years of experience in the flexible packaging sector, Edwards will help brands make the switch to environmentally conscious packaging and develop cost-effective packaging that meets the demand for sustainability.

“The need for new sustainable packaging design is clear, but there is a disconnect between the technologies available and the innovations needed. The real differentiator at Eco Flexibles is that we understand the pressure points and challenges that our customers experience first-hand. They love that our deep experience in the industry helps us take away a lot of their headaches,” says Francklow.

“Our fresh approach to sustainable packaging development is clearly resonating with today’s FMCG and grocery sectors and I'm delighted to join the business at a very exciting time. As we continue to build our global presence and help guide brands and their packers on packaging sustainability best practice, it is becoming ever clearer that our innovative packaging supply model is delivering real breakthrough value,” says Edwards.

