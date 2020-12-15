LyondellBasell, a plastics, chemicals and refining company, announced it has joined the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative. According to the Global Compact, companies are encouraged to align their operations and strategies with principles on human rights, labor and anti-corruption.

"At LyondellBasell, we have a culture of accomplishing goals through what we call 'the power of many.' Addressing the challenges facing our world will require global commitment and collaboration between the private sector, NGOs and governments. The goals of the U.N. Global Compact align well with our company's focus on eliminating plastic waste in the environment, addressing climate change and supporting a thriving society. We are proud to be part of this important, collective effort,” says Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell.

LyondellBasell started the MoReTec molecular recycling pilot plant in Ferrara, Italy and says it set targets in 2020 for recycled and renewable-based polymers, with the goal of zero polymer pellet loss from operations and transportation. The company is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a global, cross value chain initiative dedicated to eliminating plastic waste in the environment.

For more information visit www.lyondellbasell.com.