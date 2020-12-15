Mark's Mindful Munchies announced the launch of Pop Bitties, light, crunchy, air-popped chips made from 100% whole grain sorghum, brown rice, quinoa and chia. The chips are available in four flavors: Pink Himalayan Salt; Maple & Sea Salt; Hickory BBQ; and Vegan Sour Cream & Onion. They are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, vegan, corn-free, and tree nut and peanut-free. The product has 120 calories per serving, no trans fats and no artificial ingredients.

The company says that brown rice, quinoa and chia are known for their extremely high nutritive value. They are combined with the main ingredient, sorghum, to create the chip recipe. Sorghum, an 8,000-year-old whole grain and superfood is used for two reasons. First, sorghum is easily digested and contains magnesium, potassium, iron, protein, vitamins B and E, fiber, omega-3s, and antioxidants. Research shows that sorghum may protect against diabetes and insulin resistance, help manage cholesterol and promote cardiovascular health. Second, sorghum is uses a fraction of the resources that other grains require. The sorghum used in Pop Bitties is sourced exclusively from eco-responsible U.S. farmers.

"We are proud to be launching a snack food that is made from the highest-quality ingredients, tastes great, is good for the body, and is responsibly made," says founder Mark Andrus. "I founded this company based on the belief that snacking should be fun, delicious, and mindful. With its bright and bold packaging, our four versatile flavors, and our commitment to sustainability, Pop Bitties truly embodies our snacking philosophy."

Pop Bitties are available in 4.5 oz and 1 oz bags both online and at grocery stores across the country for an SRP of $3.69 and $1.49, respectively.

Visit marksmindfulmunchies.com for more information.