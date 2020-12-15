Fortis Solutions Group, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, acquired Kala Packaging, a printer of pressure sensitive labels and flexible packaging that offers variable content printing, anti-counterfeit and security solutions, and food safe flexible packaging and pouches for the food and beverage, health and beauty and nutraceutical end-markets.

Fortis president and CEO, John O. Wynne, Jr. says, "With its fleet of digital presses and top tier flexographic printing technology, Maui Chai and the Kala team have established a national presence in the quick turn labels and flexible packaging markets. We are fortunate to join forces with such an outstanding team and are excited to further the value-added offerings we provide." Fortis says it intends to continue its pursuit of acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations to serve its customer base.

"While technology has always been an important characteristic of our ethos, supporting our customers as a vital extension of their operation is a foundational principle at Kala. Fortis understands the importance of these relationships and will persist in the continual removal of industry barriers, something that our customers have enjoyed with Kala over the past eighteen years. The comprehensive abilities Fortis flows into this partnership complements Kala's capability inimitably," says Maui Chai, president and CEO of Kala.

