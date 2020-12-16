Healthycell announced the launch of IMMUNE SUPER BOOST, a new addition to its line of pill-free supplements designed to support the immune system. The company says that IMMUNE SUPER BOOST helps boost defense with a blend of phytonutrients, including Echinacea and elderberry, plus vitamins and minerals.*

"The problem with most multi-ingredient immune supplements is that they don't provide the effective doses shown by clinical studies to impact immunity," says Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa. "Our product holds 25 ml of nutrients in one gel pack, making it easier to provide our customers with effective doses. IMMUNE SUPER BOOST has over 9,750 mg of nutrients in each gel pack, so people don't have to buy various bottles of different supplements to reach effective doses."

With a blackberry flavor, IMMUNE SUPER BOOST can be consumed straight from the pack, mixed in water or added to smoothies. Healthycell says it uses only cruelty-free, sustainably-harvested ingredients.

With concerns regarding single-use plastic packaging on the rise, the packaging is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through municipal programs, and Healthycell has partnered with TerraCycle so customers can send back their empty gel packs to be recycled free of charge.

Visit www.healthycell.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.