Totalflex Indústria de Embalagens, a flexible laminate packaging company, has purchased a Comexi Offset C18 press, which combines offset variable size printing and central drum technology, grouping multiple SKUs in one single run. Totalflex says the purchase will allow it to increase productivity and offer customers shorter runs.

"We are able to offer innovation and productivity to our customers, as well as sustainable printing, as a result of EB (Electron Beam) inks and lacquers", says Clodoaldo Martins Neto, executive director at Totalflex. “It allows us to market our services to clients with an extensive mix of SKUs and offer SKU combinations within the same job. As a result, we are able to competitively perform short or medium runs at the highest quality level.”

Neto says the company “offers monolayer materials, thinner films, higher productivity, and high quality printing, which has positioned the company and its products on the forefront of the market. We had an extremely positive appreciation of Comexi and identified considerably with the company because its profile was similar to ours. Since 2001, before our first acquisition, Comexi was already providing us flexographic technical support, which was unmatched in Brazil. By virtue of Comexi, we have been able to competitively differentiate ourselves by offering a high standard of quality that has never been seen in our region. Together, we are building a beautiful alliance.”

