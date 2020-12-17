Cortec announced that its EcoShield Recyclable Paper and Linerboard is now available from its European subsidiary, EcoCortec plant. A recyclable, repulpable, USDA Certified Biobased Product, EcoShield Barrier Paper was created to be an environmentally safe alternative to polyethylene and wax papers with comparable water vapor barrier properties. Of special note for Europe is that it has recently passed recyclability testing per EU Standards (UNI 11743:2019 and the System of Evaluation Aticelca 501:2019). EcoShield Barrier Paper and Linerboard was designed to be used in a variety of applications, such as packaging oily and greasy parts or protecting other moisture sensitive components.

EcoShield Barrier Paper contains 65% USDA certified biobased content and is coated with a water-based barrier coating that resists moisture, grease and oil. Polyethylene and wax coatings have been used for years to seal porous paper to provide a moisture/vapor barrier. When coated this way, the resulting paper product cannot be recycled through normal channels.

"We applaud Cortec Corporation for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label,” says Kate Lewis, BioPreferred Program.* "Products from Cortec Corporation are contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities and decreases our reliance on petroleum."

Ming Shen, Ph.D., director of new technologies and innovations at Cortec Laboratories, says that the new label “assures a consumer that the product contains a USDA-verified amount of renewable biological ingredients. It offers our customers a solution to their particular technical problems while enabling them to practice environment stewardship.” She also notes that EcoShield Barrier Paper is made from paper that contains recycled fibers and carries FSC, PEFC, and SFI certificates for sustainable forestry management. EcoShield Barrier Paper is fully repulpable into other types of paper products such as boxes, cardboard and other corrugated materials. It displays a Water Vapor Transmission Rate (WVTR) comparable to polycoated paper and is reportedly superior to waxed paper. It also resists oil and grease and is available as a linerboard.**

EcoShield Barrier Paper passes TAPPI T 240 om-12 Repulpability Testing. It is made from components formulated in compliance with FDA Code of Federal Regulations Title 21:

§176.170-Components of paper and paperboard in contact with aqueous and fatty foods

§176.180-Components of paper and paperboard in contact with dry food.

The paper is available in a wide variety of custom roll and sheet sizes. Different weights and paper types available on request.

Visit www.cortecvci.com for more information.