Dorner announced that it has improved its FlexMove Helix Conveyors with several new enhancements, including D-Tools accessibility and shorter lead times, both of which aim to make for a more responsive, user-friendly experience.

FlexMove Helix Conveyors allow for tight turns and a small footprint in order to provide facilities with greater flexibility in layout for applications such as accumulation, buffering, cooling product and more.

The addition of D-Tools, Dorner’s online conveyor configurator, gives product engineers, plant managers and others the ability to download CAD models to design Helix Conveyors to fit their exact application. D-Tools, which includes 2D and 3D CAD libraries and other functions, helps users to construct simple or complex conveyor packages, as well as individual components such as gearmotors and mounting packages, support stands and accessories.

Dorner says it has streamlined its manufacturing processes to build and ship Helix Conveyors in as little as 30 business days after the order has been placed. All Helix Conveyors are custom built-to-order.

FlexMove Helix Conveyors also feature a reinforced frame structure for added strength and durability. Helix Conveyors can be set at incline angles of up to 7° with a flat top chain and up to 10° with a friction top chain. Both use Dorner’s patented chain design, employing sealed ball bearings to reduce friction. The patented side roller chain also reduces corner friction, allowing for faster speeds and smooth product handling.

Helix Conveyors offer a variety of options and accessories, including two end-transfer options: a roller transfer plate or a powered transfer plate for smooth transfer of parts as small as 3 in. in diameter. Helix Conveyors can accommodate loads up to 136 kg (300 lbs.) and speeds up to 52 m/min (171 ft/min). Other features include:

Conveyor widths: 85 mm, 180 mm and 260 mm (3 in, 7 in, 10 in)

Maximum infeed height: 600 mm (23.6 in)

Maximum outfeed height: 3,200 mm (126 in)

Maximum number of tiers: 4

Maximum distance between tiers: 762 mm (30 in)

Maximum angle: 10°

Infeed / exit length for transfers: 915 mm (36 in) to 2,000 mm (78.7 in)

Guiding options:

30 mm (1.2 in.) aluminum high side

70 mm (2.9 in.) aluminum high side

Fully adjustable UHMW guide

Tool-less fully adjustable UHMW guide

Adjustable outboard guiding

Visit www.dornerconveyors.com for more information.