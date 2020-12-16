A new report from Transparency Market Research says that the demand for tissues paper in on a rise across the entire world, painting a bright scenario for the tissue paper packaging machines market. The global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to tread along a revenue-oriented pathway in the years to follow. The undisputed use of tissue paper rolls and boxes across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors is the primary driver of market demand. It is estimated that the global tissue paper packaging machines market would touch a value of $321.8 million by the end of 2027, growing from a value of $194.4 million in 2016. This rise in value corresponds to a CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2027.

Key Findings of the Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market Report

Use of Tissue Papers in the Restaurant and Hospitality Business

The report finds that demand for tissue papers continues to escalate across hotels and restaurants as people become more inclined toward following cleanliness and hygiene standards, thus boosting the prospects in the tissue paper packaging machines market. The report adds that use of toilet rolls and kitchen rolls across large hotels and hospitality units has also caused an uptick in sales of tissue papers. The aforementioned factors are putting pressure on tissue manufacturers to increase their output. Additionally, the need for quality assurance in tissue manufacturing has also necessitated the use of premium quality standards for manufacturing. Henceforth, the global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to attract fresh revenues in the years to follow.

Rising Demand for Wet Tissues

The report finds that use of tissues in the cosmetics industry has also increased by leaps and bounds in recent times. To cater to the exponential demand for skin-friendly tissues, several tissue manufacturers have introduced new lines of wet tissues. These tissues are meant to hydrate the facial skin and produce a rejuvenating effect. Therefore, use of tissue paper packaging machines is poised to increase across the industry. The use of wet tissues for cleaning wooden surfaces and platforms in homes and offices has also driven demand within the global market.

Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in e-commerce channels and increase in online sale of tissue papers

Growing use of tissue papers in the residential and commercial sectors

Use of novel promotion hacks by tissue paper manufacturers

Need for emblazoning products details on tissue paper packages and boxes

Increasing demand for special soft tissue papers to cater to infant needs

The report analyzes the global tissue paper packaging machines market growth in 30+ countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Visit https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tissue-paper-packaging-machines-market.html for more information and to request a sample of the report.