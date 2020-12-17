According to a new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, "Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material (PE, PP, Paper, Aluminum, BOPET, PVC), Pack Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box), Application (Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", the fresh food packaging market size is projected to grow from $79.8 billion in 2020 to $95.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The report states the fresh food packaging market, segmented based on material, pack type, application and region, is experiencing high growth in tandem with the food packaging industry, particularly in the meat products and vegetables application.

Polypropylene is the Largest Segment of Fresh Food Packaging Market

Polypropylene (PP) has a clear, glossy film with high strength and puncture resistance. The material has moderate permeability to gases and odors, a higher barrier to water vapor and is unaffected by changes in humidity. These properties enable the use of PP in the production of a variety of food & beverage packaging solutions.

Converted Roll Stock is the Largest Pack Type of the Fresh Food Packaging Market

Converted roll stock is the most common pack type in fresh food packaging, used in the form of bags, pouches and sachets, among others. Made from raw materials, such as polyesters, adhesives, silicone, tapes, plastics, rubbers, liners and metals to create new products, the roll materials vary in size and weight as per the product requirement.

The Meat Products Application has the Highest CAGR

In terms of value and volume, meat products are the largest and fastest-growing application. The growth of consumer’s disposable income has fueled the demand for convenience food items, which is driving the fresh food packaging market. The increasing awareness regarding the nutritional value of meat products and changing eating habits are also boosting the demand for fresh food packaging.

APAC is the Largest Market for Fresh Food Packaging

APAC is the fastest-growing market for fresh food packaging. This is contributed to consumer demand for convenience and concerns about food product safety. However, the fresh food packaging market faces restraints such as stringent government rules and regulations regarding raw materials. The report lists Amcor PLC (Australia), International Paper Company (U.S.), WestRock Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Coveris (Vienna), DuPont (U.S.), DS Smith PLC (U.K.), Mondi PLC (South Africa), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Sonoco Products Co. (U.S.), Schur Flexibles (Austria), Anchor Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Printpack Inc. (U.S.), Bomarko Inc. (U.S.), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (U.S.), Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Ultimate Packaging Limited (U.K.), and Temkin International Inc. (Utah) as key players operating in the fresh food packaging market.

Visit www.marketsandmarkets.com for more information.