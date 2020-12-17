Advanced Dynamics, a packaging and labelling equipment supplier, reports a record-breaking week after installing 12 new machines. The company says that despite shipping challenges, it installed labelers and fillers, as well as providing training to each company.

“We didn’t think it was going to be possible to install, commission and provide training for 12 individual machines in just one week, but when the team and our highly skilled engineers banded together that’s exactly what we’ve managed to achieve! The shipping delays not only affected us but our customers, too. So as soon as the machines landed we were as proactive and supportive as possible. That’s the least we could do in what has been a difficult month for businesses in the run-up to Christmas,” says Tom Smith, sales director at Advanced Dynamics. “It’s been a record week for the team, and a fantastic achievement all round. It shows our current capabilities, and as we begin to embark on our next business plan, with our eyes set firmly on becoming a £10 million turnover business. This is exactly the type of run rate we need to consistently achieve throughout the next year. Bring it on!”

For more information visit www.advanceddynamics.co.uk.