Diamond Packaging announced the introduction of its new Diamond Lockbox folding cartons, what the company describes as, “an upscale, certified child-resistant (CR) packaging solution for medical or recreational marijuana products.” The single- and dual-lock options feature finished edges and billboard space, and the box can be decorated with a wide range of printing and finishing effects.

“We are excited to introduce Diamond Lockbox as a natural evolution in cannabis packaging design,” says Dennis Bacchetta, director of marketing. “The Lockbox designs are a synergy of creative structural design, beautiful aesthetics, and industry-leading sustainability practices that Diamond is known for.”

A third-party laboratory tested the patent-pending designs using the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) protocol and standards for Poison Prevention Packaging. The company says the design fulfills the requirements of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 16, Part 1700.20.

Diamond Lockbox designs feature discreet child-resistant (CR) release mechanisms to ensure compliance for both child safety and senior adult use effectiveness (SAUE). The reclosable designs maintain CR functionality and produce a clicking sound for audible feedback. The cartons utilize laminated, tear-resistant paperboard outer cartons and paperboard inserts are customizable to hold a range of products, including edibles, pre-rolled joints, vape cartridges, vape pens, and concentrates.

Diamond Lockbox cartons incorporate the company’s Green Chic packaging model, which utilizes multiple in-line technologies — TruCOLOR expanded color gamut (ECG) printing, cold foiling, specialty coatings, Liquid Metal metallic UV coatings, and Cast and Cure holographic effects. All packaging is designed utilizing paperboard and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy in a Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) facility.

Visit www.diamondpackaging.com/lockbox for more information.