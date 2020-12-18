Primary Packaging (PPI), a manufacturer of film and bags, announced its acquisition of Packaging Horizons, a manufacturer of tamper evident security packaging and printer of security overwrap films with applications in pharmaceutical, medical and food packaging.

“This transaction is an extremely exciting opportunity for the Packaging Horizons organization and its customers. PPI has a robust arsenal of resources and expertise that will help Packaging Horizons make great leaps,” says Richard Markey, former president of Packaging Horizons.

PPI says the acquisition builds upon its expertise in polyethylene extrusion and film production by expanding its product offering of polyethylene bags. PPI president, Jeff Thrams, says, "The tamper evident technology developed by Packaging Horizons is exceptional, and our manufacturing capabilities will infuse additional efficiencies into this niche business. This addition is the perfect complement to our operations and we will bring additional operational excellence and creativity to identify new growth opportunities.”

For more information visit primarypackaging.com and fieldpackagingsolutions.com.