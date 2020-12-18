ULMA Packaging (ULMA), a machinery manufacturer, and TIPA, a compostable packaging supplier, announce its partnership to optimize ULMA box motion and flow-wrapping machines to run with compostable films, with the goal of matching conventional plastic’s performance and machinability and improving efficiency for running compostable films on advanced packaging machinery.

“Consumer demand for compostable alternatives to polluting plastic films has ignited the industry to prepare for a global shift toward ecological materials. TIPA is scaling up to meet the demand with strategic partnerships along the packaging supply chain,” says Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO of TIPA.

According to Research and Market’s report, Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025, the global flexible plastic packaging market size is expected to increase from $160.8 billion to $200.5 billion by 2025.

Ed Williams, sales director at ULMA Packaging U.K., says, “Indeed, this is a crucial development in ensuring sustainable, compostable packaging, which will not leave a long-lasting impact on the planet, is made available to all companies without fear of its use costing them.”

The companies, who previously collaborated for produce suppliers Natoora and R&R Smith, say the industry shift to sustainability and growing market share for eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastic, like compostable films, will be key factors contributing towards the growth of the global flexibles market. The partnership will offer brands new sustainable options when looking for a high-performance alternative to conventional plastic films.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with TIPA to create more compostable solutions and help give the packaging market a push towards a more sustainable future. We are constantly looking to drive innovation in the fields of sustainable packaging and plastic reduction through our #ULMAweCare sustainability initiative and our work with TIPA is a rewarding part of this,” says Williams.

Nissenbaum says, “We are incredibly excited about the future of compostable packaging, which is being achieved at scale and readily available for organizations across the world to adopt.”

