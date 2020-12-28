Terphane’s line of matte films consist of a matte finish and a variety of textures, including velvet touch, which are designed to help products stand out on shelves. Anvisa, FDA and EU have approved all of the films for contact with food, including in hot fill applications.

"The trend of textures on packaging is growing rapidly in the U.S., at rates above 15%, some experts estimate,” explains Célia Freitas, Terphane market development manager. “The look of matte finish films is associated with healthier and more sustainable products, especially when compared to brighter alternative materials. Consumers generally see packaging with a matte finish as a more natural and reliable option.”

In addition to consumers’ positive perception of health and sustainability, the company says that another advantage of matte films is the ease of reading the information on the packaging, including nutritional information, ingredients, recipes and more. The dull surface of these films helps consumers to quickly review the information that interests them.

“Our customers reacted very positively to the launch of our first coextruded matte film for printing,” says Marcos Vieira, Terphane global R&D director. “Now we work to meet the demand for products with higher added value, adding matte barrier (BMAT) and sealable (SMAT) films to the portfolio,” he adds. “Recently, we also created VMAT2Z, our new matte film with a velvety touch, which brings very low gloss and high transparency, combined with a unique velvety touch.”

“There is a high demand for Terphane matte films, especially for luxury packaging,” says Freitas. “We currently offer solutions for different segments such as cosmetics, baby wipes, pet food, snacks, candies, frozen foods, dairy products, processed meat, coffee, among others.”

