BOBST and SEI Laser collaborated to develop and commercialize digital laser cutting solutions for labels, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries. BOBST also acquired RADEX to develop Mouvent AG, a digital inkjet printing start-up. Mouvent’s cluster technology is used in the Mouvent LB-701, LB-702 and the BOBST MASTER DM5 presses.

The company says it intends to transform packaging production for shorter runs, faster time-to-market, versioning and seasonal products while combining high quality printing, high productivity and the right economics.

According to BOBST, despite COVID-19, it sold more than 20 presses in Europe and the U.S. in 2020. The company plans to announce new digital inkjet platforms and new water-based inks to answer sustainability requirements.

