Advanced Web Technologies Holding Company, which operates as AWT Labels & Packaging and Citation Healthcare Labels, announced that Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), a private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, invested in AWT from Mason Wells, a Midwest-based private equity firm.

“We are thrilled to partner with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as we enter our next phase of growth,” says Michelle Zeller, president of AWT labels and packaging. “With MSCP’s support, expertise, deep industry knowledge and network in packaging, we plan to expand our current capabilities and geographic footprint while continuing to provide the highest quality products to our customers.”

According to the company, which operates out of three U.S. facilities, it provides labels and flexible packaging solutions focused on healthcare, personal care, food & beverage, household, OEM and industrial end markets and helps customers address mission-critical application needs.

Eric Kanter, managing director of MSCP and chairman of AWT says, “We are excited to partner with AWT and its talented management team. The team has built a phenomenal platform that serves attractive, defensive end markets with best-in-class R&D capabilities. We look forward to building upon the company’s prior success by investing in assets, capabilities and the management team and continuing to deliver innovative packaging solutions through organic initiatives and acquisitions.”

For more information visit www.awtlabelpack.com and www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners.