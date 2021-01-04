Amcor appointed Susan Carter as a non-executive director and member of the board's audit committee. Carter previously held CFO roles at KBR Inc., a global engineering, construction and services company and Lennox International Inc., a global provider of climate control solutions for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration markets before serving as senior vice president and CFO of Ingersoll-Rand (renamed Trane Technologies).

Carter is a certified public accountant with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University and a Master’s in business administration Northern Illinois University, a non-executive director of Air Products and Chemical Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation and has held senior financial and accounting roles, including at Cummins Inc., Honeywell International, Dekalb Corporation, and Crane Co.

The company says with her more than three decades of financial expertise and depth of executive leadership experience within industry leading multi-national businesses, Carter will complement the board's existing skill set and provide valuable perspectives moving forward.

For more information visit www.amcor.com.