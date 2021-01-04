Van Genechten Packaging (VGP) announced its production site in Angoulême, France has become Climate Neutral Certified. VGP says Angoulême provides customers with creative and sustainable premium drinks packaging solutions that answer commercial and environmental needs.

Each year, the company says it monitors efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, with the Angoulême site offsetting unavoidable emissions by supporting a Climate Partner project that helps people in other parts of the world enjoy better living conditions, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and protect the climate. The sum of its climate initiatives enables the company to be part of its customer’s sustainability strategies.

According to the company, the demand for sustainable packaging in the premium products industry has been growing exponentially and over the last three years, it has made a number of substantial investments towards increasing sustainability and helping customers decrease their carbon footprint by calculating the carbon footprint of their packaging.

“I believe times like these really make an organization show its true attitude,” says Dr. Frank Ohle, VGP’s CEO. “You need to decide whether to settle for a short-term reaction or to go for your long-term vision. Even as we strive to keep everyone safe during this global pandemic, we’re working on our sustainability goals. I’m very proud to say that, in the midst of these challenging times, we’re inventing even smarter packaging solutions and innovating to further improve our eco-footprint.”

For more information visit www.vangenechten.com.