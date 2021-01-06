The Jif Brand announced plans to launch its latest innovation with Jif Natural Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, which will be available online and at select retailers starting this month. The new product is intended to be easy to use for the whole family and to accurately measure the correct portion of peanut butter for recipes, cookies and smoothies, and more.

Made with five ingredients and 90% peanuts, the company says Jif Natural Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter Spread contains no preservatives or GMOs.

"We're excited to expand our innovative Jif Squeeze product line, giving Jif peanut butter lovers more ways to enjoy," says Jake Calhoun, director of brand strategy for the Jif Brand.

Jif Natural Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is arriving in a multi-serve 13-oz pouch. The new product will be included in the "Gladiator" commercial, which is also launching nationally. The campaign includes 15-, 30- and 60-second ad spots that highlight how the peanut butter can be enjoyed without the use of a spoon.

Visit www.jmsmucker.com for more information.