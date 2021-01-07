SuckerPunch Gourmet, a maker of premium pickles, Bloody Mary mixes and pickle juice, announced a logo and packaging refresh across its brand portfolio. Rolling out onto shelves in early 2021, the redesign was made to better represent SuckerPunch Gourmet's brand identity and unique flavors, and reflect the whimsical, bold and "punchy" personality found in its signature pickles.

"Our entire portfolio, but especially our signature spiced pickles, is really different than anything else that's on shelves, and while it served us well for years, our former packaging just wasn't quite right for us anymore given who we are now and where we want to go in the future," says Alok Advani, CEO of SuckerPunch Gourmet. "We're very excited to debut a new look this year that better portrays our brand and product line, but still maintains the familiar elements of our identity that our consumers know and love."

SuckerPunch Gourmet's new packaging was designed to be fresh, modern and fun, while still maintaining ties to its original identity and roots. The brand's iconic boxer emblem has been softened, with a nod to vintage prizefighters, while simultaneously re-illustrating him in a modern Shepard Fairey-style. SuckerPunch Gourmet also created a brand block on the front of each product label using bold, saturated colors that distinguish the flavor varieties and make it easy for shoppers to quickly and easily find their favorite pickle flavor. As a means to drive home unique points of differentiation, the refreshed packaging includes pops of critical elements such as a Non-GMO Project Verified logo, an "11-spice" icon that is shaped like a pickle chip, and back panel romance copy that's modeled after a vintage boxing poster. SuckerPunch even gave the lids a revamp, calling out the "knockout flavor" as a reminder for every consumer reaching for or opening a jar.

Founded in 2011, SuckerPunch Gourmet set out to create a pickle done differently. Founder David van Alphen started with slightly smaller cucumbers that packed more crunch then added garlic, arbol chiles and a blend of 11 spices to create his Original Spicy Garlic Pickle. Today, SuckerPunch Gourmet's portfolio includes a line of pickles in jars and snack packs, Bloody Mary mixes and pickle juice, and its products are available in more thab 8,000 retail stores across the U.S., including select Whole Foods Markets, Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts, Shop Rite, Meijer, Publix and more.

Visit suckerpunchgourmet.com for more information.