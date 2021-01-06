All Printing Resources (APR) announced its sponsorship of STRIPE, a virtual online educational tool for the package printing industry developed by the Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics at Clemson University. APR’s says its commitment as a sponsor of the platform will impact the development and dissemination of this tool to graphic communications educators across the nation. In 2019, the Flexographic Technical Association became the inaugural sponsor of STRIPE VR.

“APR is very proud to be a sponsor of the Sonoco Institute’s STRIPE virtual online press,” says president and CEO of APR, David Neimen. “We have had a long history of supporting educational technologies and innovations in the flexo industry. STRIPE brings new capabilities in flexo printing simulation that will prove to further address both existing and new challenges for workforce training in our market.”

Catherine Haynes, director of digital solutions and training at APR, says “The STRIPE virtual press will be an amazing resource for our industry. I can envision a variety of ways to use this tool to enhance training for students, new employees, and veteran operators. A non-intrusive method to help individuals put theory into practice and build problem-solving skills. We are very excited to be working with Clemson University’s Sonoco Institute.”

STRIPE was developed as a virtual reality tool for print training and recruitment in 2018. Sonoco Institute staff began showcasing it live at trade shows across the country. The company says its development team is working to implement a wide-web, central impression press alongside the current inline, narrow-web press for expanded flexographic training.

For more information visit vr.sonocoinstitute.com, www.teamflexo.com and www.flexography.org.