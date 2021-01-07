Gulf Packaging Industries Ltd. (GPIL), a food packaging films company, announced the expansion of its fourth BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) line in its manufacturing complex located in Jubail Industrial City, with an additional capacity of 67,000 tons per year.

According to GPIL, adopting the latest technology from Brückner Maschinenbau, a BOPP process equipment company, expanded its product portfolio to satisfy its customers’ requirements and the growing demand for a wider range of flexible packaging materials and solutions. The company will also introduce CPP (cast polypropylene) films, which it says will enhance the total solutions offering to its regional and global customers.

“We are excited about our new expansions in Gulf Packaging Industries which is a testimony of customers’ trust in our capabilities and service levels and we will continue on our growth path to serve our customers regionally and globally,” says Nader AlDakheel, Gulf Packaging Industries chief executive. “We are on a journey to diversify our products and are confident that we will bring new sustainable packaging solutions to the region with a positive environmental impact and will play a valuable role in enhancing our customers’ experience.”

