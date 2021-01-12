Avery Dennison Performance Tapes has introduced enhancements and additions to its Core Series Portfolio, which features adhesive technologies in a variety of tape constructions to enable simplified product selection and fast delivery. The Core Series Portfolio now includes two new product categories and a two-year warranty on all products.

The new product categories added to the portfolio include:

Low VOC Acrylic: These acrylic adhesives complement the existing High Performance Low VOC acrylics in the portfolio and are ideal for bonding to polyether urethane, polyester urethane and skinned foams in applications such as seat heating, speaker grills and flooring.

Pure Acrylic: These plasticizer-resistant acrylic adhesives are engineered for materials such as vinyl, engineered plastics and metals. They provide foam bonding to PORON-like materials and can also be used for EPDM, PVC and leather/alcantara bonding.

In addition, all products in the Core Series Portfolio are now covered by a two-year warranty.

With the additions announced today, the Core Series now features 10 basic adhesive categories, including rubber, acrylic and silicone adhesives, as well as four differential adhesive tapes for bonding to dissimilar substrates. Benefits of the portfolio include instant volume-based pricing, 24-hour sample turnaround, one-roll MOQ, four-day lead time, two-year warranty and no-charge slitting for rolls 4 in. and above.

“With the Core Series Portfolio, we simplified the process converters use to select the right adhesive for the products they use most to enable them to deliver faster service to their customers,” says Deanne Lewis, product manager at Avery Dennison Performance Tapes. “With these newest changes, we’re continuing to respond to the needs of our customers by offering more options and benefits.”

Visit www.tapes.averydennison.com/coreseries for more information.