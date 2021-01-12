Amcor was awarded an A- grade for climate change in the CDP's annual ratings. In addition to CDP scorecards, Amcor reported annually on its sustainability metrics in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework and to MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment.

According to Amcor, the score highlights its decisive actions towards a more sustainable future and reflects the success of its EnviroAction program, which reduced all greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 36% since 2008. The company says it continues to innovate packaging design, implement operating efficiencies and increase the use of post-consumer recycled content in packaging products.

"We're proud that CDP has recognized Amcor's enhanced sustainability efforts and results. We will continue to lower our greenhouse gas emissions, and to meaningfully reduce water consumption through our EnviroAction program. Amcor recognizes that sustainability is our greatest opportunity and we will continue to embed this philosophy into our business," says David Clark, vice president for sustainability at Amcor.

For more information visit www.amcor.com/sustainability.