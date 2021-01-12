The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) released its newest sustainability report, a “Flexible Packaging Path to a Circular Economy.” FPA partnered with PTIS, LLC and Priority Metrics Group (PMG) on this research report that explores the future of sustainability and flexible packaging through 2030. The research included FPA member and management stakeholder interviews, surveying FPA members, industry expert interviews and brand owner/value chain surveys and interviews.

The report aims to provide information, knowledge, impacts and insights related to flexible packaging and sustainability, circular economy and legislative trends, along with key outcomes and actions to enable the industry to align with circular economy principles where materials are collected, sorted, processed and repurposed into new products or packaging.

The report takes a holistic system view of flexible packaging and sustainability while utilizing the latest insights and foresight to develop roadmaps for FPA members, policymakers, NGOs, consumer product companies, consumers, local municipalities and other associations to advance sustainability and circular economy packaging efforts and approach the future for flexibles.

The report has a North American focus, but notes that low flexible packaging recycling rates are a global issue. There are additional efforts underway around the globe to address concerns, particularly in Europe through organizations such as Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) and the U.K. Plastics Pact.

Visit www.flexpack.org for more information and www.flexpack.org/publication to download the report.