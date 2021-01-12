The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the new members of the board of directors for Jan. 2021 through Dec. 2021. IoPP says it would like to thank its two outgoing board members: Sue Evans, senior technical manager of packaging, U.S. Foods, Inc., and Wynn Wiksell, director of R&D and innovation, J.M. Smucker. Evans served on the IoPP Board for two years and Wiksell served for four years.

“If the past year has taught us anything, it is that we all must be able to change and adapt,” says Jane Chase, executive director, IoPP. “IoPP was and continues to be uniquely positioned to support our membership during the COVID-19 crisis by providing resources for virtual networking and educational opportunities. I am looking forward to watching IoPP continue to pivot and grow under this new Board of Directors slate.”

The newly elected board of directors members are:

• Camille Chism, CPPL, fellow, owner, Indigo Packaging & Consulting, LLC

• Brian Stepowany, CPPL, fellow, senior manager of packaging research and development, B&G Foods

The new members will join the following returning IoPP board members:

• Jennifer Benolken, CPPL, MDM and regulatory specialist, packaging engineering, Tyvek, medical packaging, DuPont Protection Solutions

• Sara Michals, CPPL, manager, packaging and merchandising, Corelle Brands LLC

• Rebecca Oesterle, CPPL, fellow

chair, IoPP Board of Directors

• Michael Okoroafor, Ph.D., vice president, global sustainability and packaging innovation, McCormick & Company, Inc.

treasurer, IoPP Board of Directors

• William Rice, principal, packaging technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

VP, education and certification, IoPP Board of Directors

• Tom Seymour, sales account manager, Hammer Packaging

vice chair, IoPP Board of Directors

• Toby Wingfield, global R&D packaging director, PepsiCo – Global Gatorade

VP, membership, IoPP Board of Directors

For more information visit www.iopp.org.