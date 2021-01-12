Messina Hof, a winery in TX, and VISION Production Group, a media production company, announced augmented reality (AR) wine labels. The labels featured on three of Messina Hof’s latest wines will debut alongside its newest Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery and Kitchen location.

According to Messina Hof, the three labels bring to life core themes in its winemaking process and create a series that taps into its roots from grape growing, winemaking, and its Vineyard Cuisine culinary processes: Abounding (Dry Red Blend), Vitality (Dry White Wine) and Emblaze (Sweet Red Wine). Each wine entails an AR experience with unique characteristics that provide a diverse collection and welcome wine drinkers of various tastes and palates.

To create the experience, VISION says it engrained itself into the Messina Hof brand, transforming the more than 40-year history of the winery to an interactive experience using AR. The AR features can be accessed through Messina Hof’s app, created in collaboration with VISION. Using 3D visualization and animation techniques as well as advanced 3D modeling, VISION created stylized and realistic environments that deliver an immersive experience for camera enabled devices. The AR label development included concepting, UI/UX design, prototyping, programming, testing and support.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with a distinguished Texas winery like Messina Hof,” says Tracey Shappro, CEO and president of VISION. “As we continue into this pandemic, we are always looking to deliver innovative solutions that allow brands to connect with their customers. So, when the chance to work with Messina Hof on their newest wine labels materialized, we were thrilled to be able to create a one-of-a-kind experience that not only allows them to interface with their consumers, but also tells their brand story in a way like never before.”

Users of the app can look at food and wine pairing suggestions and recipes for each of the new wines and other popular Messina Hof vintages. The AR labels launched with the debut of Messina Hof’s newest location in Richmond, TX. The Harvest Green Winery and Kitchen will be located in the greater Houston area, facilitating a partnership with Houston-based VISION. The company says the design of the labels reflects the passion, roots, artistry and farm-to-table elements of the new location.

“With the new Harvest Green labels, we are able to connect with wine lovers in a way we have never been able to before,” says Karen Bonarrigo, Co-Owner of Messina Hof. “We have always pioneered innovation and technology advances in the Texas wine industry and these new AR labels have been an extension of that devotion to continue to develop Texas wine on a national wine spectrum. It has been fascinating to watch VISION’s creative process at work and we can’t wait to bring these experiences to our Messina Hof guests.”

The Messina Hof Harvest Green Augmented Reality series is available for purchase at all four of Messina Hof’s locations and online. The Messina Hof App can be downloaded from the App Store and is available for IOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit www.messinahof.com and visionproductiongroup.com.