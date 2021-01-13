Valvoline Inc., a U.S.-based supplier of lubricants and automotive services, announced the retail launch of its newest gear-oil packaging innovation, FlexFill. The patented FlexFill bag aims to make changing synthetic gear oil easier while providing a more flexible, less wasteful automotive Do-It-Yourself (DIY) experience.

“At Valvoline, we strive to make vehicle care easy — through both superior product engineering and innovative product packaging,” says Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “FlexFill is designed for use in tight spaces and to reduce product waste, giving users the satisfaction of utilizing every bit of gear oil purchased and doing so with less overall difficulty.”

Historically, synthetic gear-oil packaging has consisted of hard plastic that is difficult to maneuver in an automobile’s undercarriage — resulting in unused product per bottle. FlexFill’s packaging aims for less waste while providing an easier user experience, even in compact spaces.

FlexFill packaging is available in two synthetic gear oil grades — SAE 75W-90 and SAE 75W-140 —and can be purchased at various retail outlets nationwide, including Advance (April 2021), AutoZone, Meijer and Walmart, as well as on Amazon.

Visit www.valvoline.com for more information.