Amcor announced the Reducing CO2 Packaging Label from the Carbon Trust can be printed on Amcor packaging to demonstrate carbon footprint reductions. The label is part of Amcor’s lifecycle assessment service, which enables brands to measure its packaging’s carbon footprint from raw materials through end-of-use. With sustainability becoming an increasingly important factor in consumer purchasing decisions, carbon labelling is a way for brands to demonstrate commitment to a lower carbon economy.

“Consumers are concerned about climate change and want to reward those brands that demonstrate they are taking action,” says Gerald Rebitzer, sustainability director for Amcor Flexibles. “We work with customers to help them measure and reduce their packaging’s carbon footprint. This can be achieved by using lower-impact materials such as films made from plant-based material instead of fossil-fuels, designing for recycling streams, light-weighting and other methods.”

Amcor says it pioneered its ASSET lifecycle assessment service in the packaging industry and conducts over 1,000 packaging assessments for its customers each year. Detailed packaging lifecycle reports provide fact-based criteria to identify lower environmental footprint options, enabling brand owners to make informed packaging decisions. The Carbon Trust audits and certifies the methodology used in ASSET, so brands can be assured its lifecycle assessments are up-to-date and meet relevant industry standards. Qualification to use the label is based on the ability to demonstrate a carbon footprint reduction of 20% or more.

Silvana Centty, senior manager at the Carbon Trust says, “It is great to see companies like Amcor develop tools to provide transparent carbon footprint information to their customers. Having a full understanding of where carbon reductions can be made in packaging is a step to lowering the environmental impact of a product. The ability for Amcor’s packaging to also include the Carbon Trust carbon label goes one step further in helping brands to communicate their carbon reduction efforts to end consumers.”

