FILMtech Inc., a supplier of clear and metallized barrier films, announced the application of its new SEMG process for enhancing adhesion and barrier of metallized films. The SEMG process is applicable to all films including blown, cast or Biax oriented, independent of the film’s manufacturing process.

FILMtech has three metallized products utilizing the proprietary technology — a metallized OPP (FT 709) and two metallized PET films (FT 164 and FT 264). Films undergoing the SEMG process exhibit enhanced barrier properties and adhesion values in excess of 1,200 g.

“Over the last four years we have invested in state-of-the-art metallizing equipment and this has provided a development platform for modifying the surface of various polymer films, which has resulted in our process called SEMG,” says Paul Ghejan, Ph.D, engineering manager at FILMtech.

For more information visit www.filmtechinc.com.