The Massman Companies, a manufacturer of packaging equipment for food, beverage, consumer and industrial products, appointed Jeffrey Hohn as CEO and president. Current CEO and president Jeff Bigger has been appointed to executive board chair.

“These changes are part of our planned transition and committed strategic growth strategy for The Massman Companies,” says Bigger. “The expertise in both general management and mergers and acquisitions that Hohn brings will lead the next phase of innovation, operational excellence and acquisition capability for The Massman Companies.”

Hohn brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate growth with tenures as VP general manager and VP of corporate strategy at Smiths Medical, 3M, and Veeco Instruments. He holds a master’s degree in the management of technology from the University of Minnesota and a BS in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota.

Bigger and Hohn will collaborate as members of the board of directors. Bigger, as executive board chair, will dedicate his efforts to strategic partnerships and acquisitions expanding The Massman Companies portfolio of technologies, brands and businesses.

For more information visit www.themassmancompanies.com.