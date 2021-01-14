Post Cereal announced the rollout of its Post PEBBLES Crisps and Post Honeycomb Big Bites cereal snacks in large forms and sizes that are ideal to dip, dunk, pop and pack. The new snacks can be found in the cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide.

The new PEBBLES Crisps, which are about size of a potato chip, come in both Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES flavors and are gluten-free. The new Honeycomb Big Bites come in the classic Honeycomb flavor and a new chocolate flavor and are about twice as big as the original Honeycomb cereal shape. Each of the four varieties are available in a 6-ounce multiserve, resealable pouch.

"According to recent research from Mintel, nearly 40% of consumers say they eat cereal as a snack and 13% report eating cereal on the go," says Tara LaFerla, brand manager of portfolio innovation at Post Consumer Brands. "We developed our new PEBBLES Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites to make it even easier for people to enjoy their favorite cereals anywhere and any time of day. Our new cereal snacks have big flavor and big crunch in a 'no mess' form that parents and kids will love."

Visit www.postpebblescereal.com and www.honeycombcereal.com for more information.