Innovia Films launched SLF, the next film in its new Propafilm Strata range of transparent high barrier, mono structure, packaging films. SLF is a chlorine free film that delivers barrier levels to oxygen, moisture, aroma and mineral oils at high relative humidity levels and is designed with a wide sealing range for high-speed horizontal-form-fill-seal for packaging of products such as biscuits, bakery and confectionery. It is printable, glossy and food contact compliant globally.

“With SLF, we have been able to develop a totally new barrier film that not only has outstanding oxygen and aroma barrier but also has enhanced moisture barrier over standard polypropylene films. This means that there is an opportunity to increase product shelf life and therefore reduce food waste. It is the perfect replacement for PVdC coated films,” says Alasdair McEwen, global product manager of packaging at Innovia Films. “We have incorporated a wide sealing range polymer into the formulation of SLF, so it has been designed specifically for use on high speed horizontal packaging lines.”

SLF is classified as Made for Recycling by Interseroh. “This certification proves the recyclability of our new Strata SLF film. It can be classified as ‘recycle ready’ or recyclable in countries which have the infrastructure to recycle polypropylene,” says McEwen.

For more information visit www.innoviafilms.com.