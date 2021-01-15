ProAmpac announced its patent-pending ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000, which is suited for pet and human food. RT-3000 pouches are available in both stand-up and three-side seal configurations and are EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications.

As a recycle ready mono-material, RT-3000 is focused on difficult-to-recycle multi-material applications like retort. RT-3000 is designed to run at similar filling and processing speeds as current multi-material structures that aren’t recyclable.

“RT-3000 is the newest member of the ProActive Sustainability product family, a comprehensive set of packaging solutions that are helping our customers meet their greener packaging goals,” says Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. “A revolutionary innovation, this recycle ready solution was built on ProAmpac’s material science expertise and significant experience in retort pouch design. Engineered to run on existing high-speed filling lines, RT-3000 maintains filling machine efficiency.”

Available in clear or opaque options, RT-3000 reportedly offers excellent stiffness for stand-up shelf appearance and very high puncture and flex-crack resistance for safe product handling and distribution.

“The multi-year development included successful validation on commercial high-speed filling lines and qualification in commercial retort chambers. RT-3000 delivers exceptional thermal stability, excellent stain and grease resistance, easy-open tear performance, and a superior oxygen and moisture barrier. Able to withstand aggressive retort conditions of 130oC without sacrificing barrier properties, RT-3000 has been successfully tested in advance of our commercialization,” states, Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation for ProAmpac.

With its mono-material design, RT-3000 has a high recovery potential during advanced recycling. It is designed to support a circular economy.

“Designed for maximum recovery in advanced recycling streams, RT-3000 supports emerging sustainability legislation in Europe as well as commitments made by retailers and manufacturers for more mono-material packaging. We are confident RT-3000 is well positioned to advance the sustainability goals of our customers,” states Tabatabaei.

Visit www.proampac.com for more information.