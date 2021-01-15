Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners and a provider of labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, cartons and applicators, announced that its flexible packaging and label facility in Merced, Calif., received certification as a Sustainable Green Printer (SGP) from the third-party organization the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. says, "I am incredibly proud of our Merced team for achieving this notable recognition. The SGP certification validates our commitment, both internally and externally, to providing innovative and differentiating sustainable solutions."

SGP certification takes into account the entire print facility, its process, product and social areas. SGP certification elevates a printer into a group of top sustainable printers, recognized by print buyers and the printing industry. SGP certification is supported by industry associations, including the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA), and the Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI).

"Sustainability has been a core value of our company for many years," says Fortis president of flexible packaging, David Bankson. "The SGP has done a terrific job developing a challenging yet attainable standard driven by data and real-world solutions to the challenges we face as a packaging printer. We are excited to join the SGP as a certified printer and, I'm proud of the commitment to sustainability our team practices that allowed us to achieve this."

As a certified SGP printer, Fortis says it is committed to exceeding sustainability targets by reducing waste, conserving energy, sourcing sustainable materials, creating a safe workplace, continuous improvement and lowering its carbon footprint. Each year sustainability projects are identified and tracked to document areas of improvement; an audit by the third-party certification organization occurs every two years.

